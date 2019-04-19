WENSLEY, Isabelle Anne:
In memory of Anne Wensley (wife of the late Louis Wensley) who died two years ago on April 24.
"The sadness of your death is made bearable only by the pleasure of remembering all the love, wisdom and care you provided in your life."
With much love, Hester, Lloyd, Winsome, Bronwyn, Cynthia, Dana and partners, your grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 19, 2019