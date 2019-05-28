ST JOHN, Isabel Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Public Hospital, on May 23, 2019. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alister St John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Carl Climo and Graham and Jenny St John. Loved Grandmother of Lynley and Nathan, Katie, Ange and Cameron and partners. Also loved Great-Grandmother to her Great-Grandchildren. As with Isabel's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to G St John, 46 Livingston Road, RD1, Brightwater 7091.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 28, 2019