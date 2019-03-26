Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian GIBBARD. View Sign



RNZ Navy (Korea) No. 13474. Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019, aged 85. Beloved husband and best mate of Junie (June) and the late Eileen. Loved father and father-in-law of Christine and Bob Harvey, and Diane and Charlie Rees. Loved Pop of Tracy, Jennifer, Rachel, and Shayne. Loved stepdad to Kaylene (Kerri) and Barry, Daniel and Judi, Rebekah and Harry, Gaye, Andrew and Wendy. Loved and respected Grandpop Ian to all of Junie's (June's) families. The service to celebrate and remember Ian's life will be held at Hope Community Church, Ranzau Road, Hope, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 1.30pm.







