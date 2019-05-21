BAAS, Ian Leith:
On May 17, 2019, at Nelson. Dearly loved husband of the late Joyce. Loved father of Graeme, Tony and Cheryel and the late Bryan. Loved Grandad to Jason, Delia, Nessha, and Nicole; and Great-Grandad to Mytchel, Bailey, Jane and Ruby. In his 91st year. A private service has been held. Friends of our Dad are warmly invited to celebrate his life at 10 James Cross Place, Mapua, for refreshments and the sharing of memories on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 12.00pm onwards.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 21, 2019