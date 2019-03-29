TANTRUM, Helen:
Passed away peacefully at Stillwater Gardens, Richmond on March 23, 2019, in her 85th year. Dearly loved mother of Russell (deceased), Yvonne (deceased), Colleen McCue, and Fiona Tantrum; treasured Granma and Great-Granma of Jolene and Teisha, Nathan and Zena, Moana and Mort, Travis, Samantha, Ethan and Ashleigh, and Jacob; and Kiana, Austin, and Mia-Rose. A memorial service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at Hope Garden of Remembrance Chapel, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 29, 2019