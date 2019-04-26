NEWMAN,
Heather Christina:
Peacefully at Nelson Stillwater Lifecare Village after excellent care, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Norman, loved mother and mother-in-law to Suzanne and Laurence Max, Rex and Trudy Johns, and loved step-mum to Christopher and Saffron Newman, Arrowtown. Loved Nanna and more Nanna to her 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at Stonehurst Farm, 165 Haycock Road, Hope, on Monday, April 29, at 1.30pm. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 26, 2019