Hamish RIDDOCH

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hamish RIDDOCH.

RIDDOCH, Hamish Watson:
Died peacefully in his sleep at home on February 25, 2019, aged 75 years. Loved husband of Ainslie, father and father-in-law of Dhugal and Shelley, James and Sarah, Grandpa of Ryley, Ella, Leah and Arna, Poppa of Cooper, brother of Fiona and the late Elizabeth. Friends are welcome to join us at home from 3.00pm on Sunday, March 3, to share memories.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.