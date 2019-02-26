RIDDOCH, Hamish Watson:
Died peacefully in his sleep at home on February 25, 2019, aged 75 years. Loved husband of Ainslie, father and father-in-law of Dhugal and Shelley, James and Sarah, Grandpa of Ryley, Ella, Leah and Arna, Poppa of Cooper, brother of Fiona and the late Elizabeth. Friends are welcome to join us at home from 3.00pm on Sunday, March 3, to share memories.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 26, 2019