SMITH, Graham George:
Passed away suddenly at home, on February 19, 2019, at age 86. Dearly loved husband of Heather and the late June. Brother of the late Joan Grange. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lynette and Clive Lane, and Brent and Lea-Ann. Stepfather of Jacquie and Chris Bowen, and Bruce Stilwell and Tarnia Nixon. Beloved Grandfather of Isobelle and Abigail, Rhianon, Talia and Madison, Jordan and Sarah, Tyler, Connor, Flynn, Ronan and Roisin. A memorial service to celebrate Graham's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Saint Andrews Uniting Church, 64 High Street, Motueka, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations kindly to Saint Johns. Thank you.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 21, 2019