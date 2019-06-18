MARSHALL,
Graeme James:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Adia, and stepfather to Salve. Husband of the late Mary, and loved father of Steven and Maryanne, Brendon and Sarah. Special Grandad to Dion and Delisle. Loved brother of Noeline and Trevor, and the late Jan. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospital would be appreciated, and can be made at the service. The Service for Graham will be held at The Shone & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 18, 2019