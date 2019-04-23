GOUGH, Graeme:
Passed away peacefully at Flaxmore Rest Home Nelson on April 22, 2019, one day after his 85th birthday. Treasured husband of the late Carol. Beloved father and father in-law of Sandra and Rhys Seddon, Helen and Steve Lehrke. Treasured grandad of Ashleigh, Nathan, Alex, Jayden, Jack and Cameron. The Service for Graeme will be held at The Shone & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 23, 2019