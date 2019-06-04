Grace GIBLIN

Guest Book
  • "Just saw the death notice. We are thinking of you all. Jim..."
    - Jim & Sylvia Scott
  • "Condolences to you all and my apology, can not get to..."
    - Andrae Gold
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Death Notice

GIBLIN, Grace Annie Jane (nee Hodgkinson):
On Friday, May 31, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kelvin and Glenis, Neil, Joanne and Gary Clayton, Raylene and David Innes, Brent and Alison, and Tony. Much loved Nana of all her grand and great-grandchildren. A Graveside Funeral Service for Grace will be held at the Murchison Cemetery on Thursday, May 6, 2019, commencing at 1.30pm..

Published in Nelson Mail on June 4, 2019
