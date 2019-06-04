Grace GIBLIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace GIBLIN.
Death Notice

GIBLIN, Grace Annie Jane
(nee Hodgkinson):
On Friday, May 31, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kelvin and Glenis, Neil, Joanne and Gary Clayton, Raylene and David Innes, Brent and Alison, and Tony. Much loved Nana of all her grand and great-grandchildren. A Graveside Funeral Service for Grace will be held at the Murchison Cemetery, on Thursday, May 6, 2019, commencing at 1.30pm.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.