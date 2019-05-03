Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgette PATTERSON. View Sign Death Notice



Georgette Edith:

1929 - 2019

"Softly from the shadows there came a gentle call,

and taking the hand God offered, you gently left us all."

Georgette passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Dunedin. Loved only child of the late George and Evelyn Keep. Loving wife and best friend of her late husband William Richard (Bill) Patterson (formerly of Highcliff Motors). Cherished Mum of Shirley and John Keen, Janice Burridge (Motueka), Linda and Steve Ellis (Tasmania). Dearly loved Nannie of grandchildren Megan and Suzie; Bill and Andy; Kyra, Luke, Jed; and their partners. Special Great-Nannie of Bianca and Josh; George, Andre and Rebecca; Jake, Sydney, Tasmyn and Fergus; Rhys and Lexie; Zander, Esther and Nora; Max and Millie. Respected sister-in-law of the late Marie (nee Patterson) and the late Henry Fallon. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all the caring, wonderful staff at St Andrews Home and Hospital, also family and friends who helped support Georgette. A private family thanksgiving service for Georgette followed by cremation was held on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Farewell to our thoughtful, supportive, selfless treasure.

Always an example of gentle strength and compassion.

We will love you forever.







