McEWAN,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George MCEWAN.
George Ferguson (Ferg):
Husband of the late Mavis. Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019, at Invercargill, aged 93 years. Loved by all his family and friends. A service to celebrate Ferg's life will be held in the Wyndham Presbyterian Church, Balaclava Street, Wyndham, on Tuesday, April 16, at 2.00pm. Messages to 30B Leith Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 11, 2019