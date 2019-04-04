DITCHFIELD,
George Edward:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, aged 78. Beloved husband of Sheilagh; father and father-in-law of Wesley and Cathy, Lloyd, Loren and Victor, Chantel and George; Grandad of Storm, Charlotte, Ryan, Amy, Holly, Megan, Tristyn, Jessica, Cory, Cody, and Mika. In lieu of flowers any donations to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice would be greatly appreciated. The funeral service to celebrate and remember George's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 4, 2019