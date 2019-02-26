McLAREN, Fay Lynette:
Passed suddenly on Sunday, February 24, 2019, in her 72nd year. Much loved wife of Barry, loving and loved mother and mother-in-law of Darrin and Tracey, Bryon (dec), Leigh, Kevin and Rachel. Proud Grandma of Corey, Caitlin, Kieran, and Lachlan. Loved sister and friend to many. Any messages or support to 7 Hollybush Drive, Brightwater 7022. Fay's service will be held this Friday, March 1, 2019, at St Paul's Church, Waimea West Road, Brightwater, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 26, 2019