MOORE, Euan Cameron:
Of Cromwell
23.6.1943 - 7.3.2019
Much loved husband and companion of Kaye for 52 years, loved father and father-in-law of Eric and Carolyn Moore (Little River), Jeanie and Rob Bruce (Wellington), and Andrew Moore and Margot Prangly (Brisbane). Loving Grandfather of Jamie and Elliot Moore, Isabel and Thomas Bruce, and Lachlan Moore. Brother and brother-in-law of Zeta and the late Alan Nestor, and Duncan and the late Helen and Galina Moore (Tokoroa). Brother and brother-in-law of Jo and the late Ian Chapman (Motueka), Tom and Joy Paterson (Mareeba, Queensland), Ken Paterson (Takaka), Claire and Steve Oxnam (Rangiora), and Bob Paterson and Carolyn Williams (Murchison). Funeral details to be advised. Messages to 33B Donegal Street, Cromwell, 9310.
Courageous and caring
to the end.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago &
Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 7, 2019