WILSON, Eric Dudley:
Passed away peacefully at Golden Bay Community Hospital on April 17, 2019, aged 83. Loved son of the late Dudley and Lola Wilson. Loved brother of Cyril (deceased) and Helen Wilson (Greymouth), Maureen and Jim Papps (Thorpe). Loved Uncle to Gary and Juana (USA), Bronwyn and Craig (Nelson), Caroline and Peter (Greymouth), Graeme and Lisa (Nelson), Michael and Selena (Ross). Loved Great-Uncle of all his great-nieces and nephews. Service to be held at a later date.
R.I.P. Big Brother
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 26, 2019