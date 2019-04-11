WILLIAMS, Eric D:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric WILLIAMS.
Born March 1, 1948 – passed April 9, 2019, at home with family. Son of Hugh, and the late Elvera. Brother of Cath, Sean, Paul and the late Bruce. Father to Shane and Debbie. Grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed
A celebration of Eric's life will be held at 262 Princes Drive, Nelson, on Saturday, April 13 at 12.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 11, 2019