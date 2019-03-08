SIMPSON, Enid Joy:
Died peacefully at home on March 5, 2019, at the age of 64 years. Much loved mother of Simone and Hans, and Daniel. Loved sister of Alison and Ken Twist, and cherished aunty and great-aunty to their children and grandchildren. Loved friend of Brier. Messages to The Simpson Family, C/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and these can be made at www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate. A private service has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 8, 2019