21.07.1998 - 07.04.2019

Our beautiful Emma passed into the presence of her Lord Jesus on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Her courageous battle with cystic fibrosis is over and she has now received her eternal inheritance with her crown fit for a daughter of the King. She is the most precious daughter of Warwick and Angela, and deeply loved sister of Logan, Joshua, Jett, Jordyn, Annah, Josiah, Israel and Lucan and is now reunited with her sister Johanna. A celebration of her life will be held at Hope Community Church, Ranzau Road, Hope, Nelson, on Friday, April 12, at 1.00pm.

We are all saved the same way, by the undeserved grace of the Lord Jesus.

TAYLOR, Emma Rose:21.07.1998 - 07.04.2019Our beautiful Emma passed into the presence of her Lord Jesus on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Her courageous battle with cystic fibrosis is over and she has now received her eternal inheritance with her crown fit for a daughter of the King. She is the most precious daughter of Warwick and Angela, and deeply loved sister of Logan, Joshua, Jett, Jordyn, Annah, Josiah, Israel and Lucan and is now reunited with her sister Johanna. A celebration of her life will be held at Hope Community Church, Ranzau Road, Hope, Nelson, on Friday, April 12, at 1.00pm.We are all saved the same way, by the undeserved grace of the Lord Jesus.Acts 15:11 Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 9, 2019

