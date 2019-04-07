Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Elizabeth Ann (Ann):

On April 5, 2019, as the result of an accident. Dearly loved wife of Peter, loved Mum and mother-in-law of Matthew and Cindy, Christopher and Kelly, loved nana to Claudia, Callum, Hope and Toby. Aged 65 years. Loved daughter of Lynn and the late Kem Rees, loved sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Jill, Charlie and Diane, Sarah, and the late Paul, Joanne and Bernie, and Brent and Paul, and loved auntie to all her nieces and nephews.

Ann was out

doing what she loved.

Messages to 62 Nile Street, Nelson 7010. The friends of Ann are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Thursday, April 11, at 1.00pm.







RIGG,Elizabeth Ann (Ann):On April 5, 2019, as the result of an accident. Dearly loved wife of Peter, loved Mum and mother-in-law of Matthew and Cindy, Christopher and Kelly, loved nana to Claudia, Callum, Hope and Toby. Aged 65 years. Loved daughter of Lynn and the late Kem Rees, loved sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Jill, Charlie and Diane, Sarah, and the late Paul, Joanne and Bernie, and Brent and Paul, and loved auntie to all her nieces and nephews.Ann was outdoing what she loved.Messages to 62 Nile Street, Nelson 7010. The friends of Ann are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Thursday, April 11, at 1.00pm. Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers