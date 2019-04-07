RIGG,
Elizabeth Ann (Ann):
On April 5, 2019, as the result of an accident. Dearly loved wife of Peter, loved Mum and mother-in-law of Matthew and Cindy, Christopher and Kelly, loved nana to Claudia, Callum, Hope and Toby. Aged 65 years. Loved daughter of Lynn and the late Kem Rees, loved sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Jill, Charlie and Diane, Sarah, and the late Paul, Joanne and Bernie, and Brent and Paul, and loved auntie to all her nieces and nephews.
Ann was out
doing what she loved.
Messages to 62 Nile Street, Nelson 7010. The friends of Ann are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Thursday, April 11, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 7, 2019