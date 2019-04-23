CONNELLY, Eleanor Doreen
(Doreen) (nee Taylor):
Passed away peacefully at Richmond on April 21, 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Tony Connelly and the late John Dixon. A loved mother and mother-in-law to Paul and Elaine Dixon, Andrew Dixon and Liz, Rosemary and Tim Lindley. A loved grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of nine. Daughter of the late Arnold and Grace Taylor, and a loved sister and sister-in-law of Bill and Dian Taylor. A Service and a celebration of Doreen's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 30 Vanguard Street, Nelson, on Monday, April 29 at 2.00pm. Messages to Shone and Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui Drive, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 23, 2019