COOKE,
|
Elaine Frances (Lainey):
Sandy and Jeremy are very sad to announce that their dear Mum passed away peacefully at The Wood on Saturday, February 16, 2019, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife and best mate of the late Peter. Best mum-in-law of Ian and adored Lainey to Andre and Nathalie (Scotland), and Shena and Taylor (Australia). Loved sister-in-law of June Smith, Havelock North. Sincere thanks to all the caring ladies from Access and The Good Companion who made it possible for Lainey to remain in her lovely home on the hill for as long as possible. Many thanks to Dr Hamish Neill and the team at Harley Street Medical for the dedicated care given to Lainey. Lainey's family also wish to thank the staff of The Wood for their compassion and care they gave her and the family. In accordance with Lainey's wishes, a private cremation has taken place and a family gathering to farewell Lainey will take place in Wellington at a later date.
We will all miss Lainey's sense of humour,
smile and fun.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 19, 2019