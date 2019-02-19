Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine COOKE. View Sign



Elaine Frances (Lainey):

Sandy and Jeremy are very sad to announce that their dear Mum passed away peacefully at The Wood on Saturday, February 16, 2019, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife and best mate of the late Peter. Best mum-in-law of Ian and adored Lainey to Andre and Nathalie (Scotland), and Shena and Taylor (Australia). Loved sister-in-law of June Smith, Havelock North. Sincere thanks to all the caring ladies from Access and The Good Companion who made it possible for Lainey to remain in her lovely home on the hill for as long as possible. Many thanks to Dr Hamish Neill and the team at Harley Street Medical for the dedicated care given to Lainey. Lainey's family also wish to thank the staff of The Wood for their compassion and care they gave her and the family. In accordance with Lainey's wishes, a private cremation has taken place and a family gathering to farewell Lainey will take place in Wellington at a later date.

We will all miss Lainey's sense of humour,

smile and fun.

Messages to

[email protected]







COOKE,Elaine Frances (Lainey):Sandy and Jeremy are very sad to announce that their dear Mum passed away peacefully at The Wood on Saturday, February 16, 2019, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife and best mate of the late Peter. Best mum-in-law of Ian and adored Lainey to Andre and Nathalie (Scotland), and Shena and Taylor (Australia). Loved sister-in-law of June Smith, Havelock North. Sincere thanks to all the caring ladies from Access and The Good Companion who made it possible for Lainey to remain in her lovely home on the hill for as long as possible. Many thanks to Dr Hamish Neill and the team at Harley Street Medical for the dedicated care given to Lainey. Lainey's family also wish to thank the staff of The Wood for their compassion and care they gave her and the family. In accordance with Lainey's wishes, a private cremation has taken place and a family gathering to farewell Lainey will take place in Wellington at a later date.We will all miss Lainey's sense of humour,smile and fun.Messages to Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers