Eileen passed away peacefully at Golden Bay Community Health, in her 87th year. Loved wife of the late Cliff; treasured mother of Richard; treasured Grandma of Kyle, Dean, and Bailey; treasured friend of Bev. Richard, Kyle, Dean, Bailey, and Bev wish to acknowledge the wonderful care and compassion shown by doctors, nurses, and others during her short stay at the Health Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Altrusa House would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The funeral service to celebrate Eileen's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Commercial Street, Takaka, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11.00am.







