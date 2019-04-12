Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dulcie RUSS. View Sign



Passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, at Wensley House, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Rex; Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Selwyn and Katrine, Carolyn (deceased), Chris and Ruth, Lyndon, Paul, Sharon and Eric; Treasured Gran of Lynise and Matthew, Scott and Courtenay, Jolene and Ian, Karina, Anna and Brent, Ben and Ashleigh, Emily, Ricky, Kylie and Aaron, Troy and Kim, Zak and Sophie, Chantal; Treasured Gran of her great-grandchildren: Elexia, Ryan, Sophie, William, Annabelle, Oliver, Daniel, David, Matthew, Elizabeth, Ava, Indi, Evie, Kohen, Libby, Aliyah, Ruby and Zoe. The family wish to thank Wensley House for their care and support of Dulcie. The funeral service to celebrate Dulcie's life will be held in the Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 10.00am. Interment will follow at Fairhall Cemetery, Blenheim at 3.30pm.







