THORNE,
Douglas Sydney ED:
At Nelson Hospital on May 5, 2019, following a massive stroke. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Loved and admired father of Brendan and Gill, and Hallie and Evan. Much loved Poppy of his adored grandchildren Kathrine and Dallas, Ben and Zoe, Lucia and Willow, and great-granddaughter Thea. Loved only son of the late Margaret and Bob Brebde. Respected brother-in-law of Ian and Lorraine, June and Bruce. A much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Our family acknowledges the professional, supportive and caring staff at the Medical Unit. Our sincere thanks
Our Totara has fallen.
Now flying free.
In accordance with Doug's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at the Waahi Taakaro Golf Clubrooms, Matai Valley Road, Nelson, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. Messages to the Thorne Family, PO Box 1055, Nelson. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 9, 2019