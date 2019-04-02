Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas CATER. View Sign



Douglas Charles (Doug):

Passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 31, 2019, as a result of an accident, aged 64. Beloved husband of Paula and proud father and father-in-law of Tara, and Tania and Lindsay. Doting Poppa of Dakota, Summer, Isla, and Austin. Loved son of Noreen and the late Tom; loved brother of Lynn, Diane, Julie, and the late Stewart. Doug will also be missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. The funeral service to celebrate and remember Doug's life will be held at Club Waimea, 345 Queen Street, Richmond, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 1.00pm.







