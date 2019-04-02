CATER,
Douglas Charles (Doug):
Passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 31, 2019, as a result of an accident, aged 64. Beloved husband of Paula and proud father and father-in-law of Tara, and Tania and Lindsay. Doting Poppa of Dakota, Summer, Isla, and Austin. Loved son of Noreen and the late Tom; loved brother of Lynn, Diane, Julie, and the late Stewart. Doug will also be missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. The funeral service to celebrate and remember Doug's life will be held at Club Waimea, 345 Queen Street, Richmond, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 2, 2019