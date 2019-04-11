MEHRTENS,
Doris Elizabeth (Dot): NZOM
On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan (Banda), loved mother of Les, Robbie, Graeme, Adrian, the late John, Ken, Geoffrey, and Bruce. Loved mother-in-law, nana, great-nana, sister, aunty and friend of many. Messages to the Mehrtens family, 108 Keogans Road, Hokitika RD 2, 7882. A service to celebrate Dot's life will be held at Saint Andrews United Church, Fitzherbert Street, Hokitika, Today (Friday), April 12, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the service Dot will be laid to rest with Allan in the lawn Section of the Hokitika Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 11, 2019