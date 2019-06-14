Service Information Anisy'sTasman Funeral Care 14 McGlashen Ave Richmond , Nelson 7020 035441129 Acknowledgement

JOBE, Donna:

The family of Donna Jobe would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Nelson Hospice and Nelson Hospital for their care of Donna. A very special thank you to Donna's workmates for your love and support throughout her illness. To the catering crew and their helpers who worked tirelessly throughout leading up to and throughout the funeral. To Val and Laurie Anisy of Tasman Funeral Home for their extra-ordinary care and assistance in making Donna's passing and funeral an amazing farewell. To those who sent the amazing floral tributes, cards, baking, phone calls, etc – this was really appreciated and a big thank you to you all. To those who travelled from wide and far to farewell Donna and support her family – we truly appreciate the time you took to come – thank you so much. A very special thank you to Graeme and Rebecca Heslop for arranging and delivering the tributes. To everyone who attended Donna's service and graveside – we really appreciate the support you gave us. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. We truly appreciate the love, caring and support that everyone has shown.



