JOBE, Donna:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1st, aged 59. Dearly loved and loving daughter of Nancye and Barry, step-daughter of the Late Piri Kotua. Much loved mother and mother-in-law, loved 'nana', sister, cousin, auntie and niece. A Celebration of Donna's life will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10am, in the Shone & Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, followed by interment at Rai Valley Cemetery. Messages c/- Anisy's Tasman Funeral Home, 14 McGlashen Ave, Richmond 7020.
Anisy's Tasman
Funeral Home Nelson
Published in Nelson Mail on June 2, 2019