HUTCHINSON,
Donald Leslie:
Passed away on May 5, 2019, peacefully at Abbeyfield. Loved husband of the late Rosealene. Devoted father of Michael. Loved brother of Joan Twidle, and the late Russell. Uncle of Marie and the late Ken Large (Blenheim), Jeanette and Arthur Stewart (Havelock), Ray and Lois Hutchinson (Nelson), Kay and David Batchelor (Auckland), John Twidle and Karalyn (Te Anau), and Bruce Twidle (Auckland), and all of his great-nieces and nephews. Messages to Lois and Ray Hutchinson, 30 Standish Place, Stoke. A service for Donald will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, on Friday, May 10, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 7, 2019