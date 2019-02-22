McCAULEY,
Dennis Charles:
On February 21, 2019, at Nelson. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Florence; loved father and father-in-law of Leisa; Chris; Greg; Kim and Dave. Loved Pop to Braydon and Kirsten. Friends of Dennis are respectfully informed that his funeral service will be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Monday, February 25, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 22, 2019