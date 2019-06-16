David WALKER

Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
WALKER, David Ian (Dave):
23.05.47 – 15.06.19
Passed away peacefully in his sleep. Much loved soulmate and partner of Sue. Father and father-in-law of Micheal and Angela (Waikane), Bronwyn and Dick, Allison and Ian, Leanne and Gavin. Much loved Grandad (Oldfart) of Adriana, Michelle, David, Stewart, Courtney, Mikayla and Zackary. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kerry and Carolyn and uncle of Jennifer, Deborah and Lorraine. A memorial service for Dave will be held at Shone and Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Thursday, June 20, at 10.30am.

Published in Nelson Mail on June 16, 2019
