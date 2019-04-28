NALDER,

David Kingsley (Kingy):

3.6.1940 - 30.4.2018

It's roaring season in the hills, and your sites are set and true.

Too soon there will be whitebaiting, scallops and mutton birds, all the things that remind me of you.

A year already since you've been gone, to that ultimate hunting ground.

To a place where you can see your Takaka, and for many miles around.

Enjoying the serenity of the mighty ranges, and the valleys down below,

May you forever rest easy dad, where the giant three oaks grow.

Forever in our hearts

- Adrienne, Darren, Kaytlin and Holly.



