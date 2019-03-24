Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On March 23, 2019, at Nelson Tasman Hospice. Dearly loved only son of the late Fritz and Ellen. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Birgitte and Roy Leaning (Christchurch), Astrid and Phil Soper, Caroline and the Late Brian Gordon, Josephine (Australia), Rosie and Ray Fisher. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. Aged 55 years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice, PO Box 283, Nelson, would be appreciated. A special thanks to all the Hospice Team. A memorial service for David will be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Friday, March 29, at 1.00pm.







DANKELMAN,David Francis:On March 23, 2019, at Nelson Tasman Hospice. Dearly loved only son of the late Fritz and Ellen. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Birgitte and Roy Leaning (Christchurch), Astrid and Phil Soper, Caroline and the Late Brian Gordon, Josephine (Australia), Rosie and Ray Fisher. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. Aged 55 years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice, PO Box 283, Nelson, would be appreciated. A special thanks to all the Hospice Team. A memorial service for David will be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Friday, March 29, at 1.00pm. Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 24, 2019

