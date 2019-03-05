BEATON,
David John (Dave):
On March 2, 2019, at Ernest Rutherford, aged 83. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Loved father and father-in-law of Greg and Viv; Stuart and Jackie; and Kylie. Loved grandad of Monica, Conor, Rachel, Caleb; Chelsea, Hayley, Samantha; Ryan and Kate. Loved great-grandad of Scarlett, Arlo and Amelia. Loved brother of Jean and the late Joyce. Special thanks to the staff at Ernest Rutherford. Messages c/- 30 Croucher Street, Richmond 7020. A service to celebrate Dave's life will be held at The Gardens of The World, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Thursday, March 7, at 11.00am.
