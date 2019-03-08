JAMES, Dave:
Passed away on March 7, 2019, in Nelson. Aged 60. Loved 'My Dave' to Sue. Much loved son of Elsie and the late Jess. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Mel and Gavin; Scotty; Travis and Heidi. Poppy Dave to Sabastian, Hope and Will; Vincent and Eric. Loved son-in-law of Wyn and Den West. A much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Messages c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson, 7042. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at Tahunanui Conference Centre, 70 Beach Road, Tahunanui, on Sunday, March 17, 2019, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 8, 2019