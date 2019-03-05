MARTIN, Craig Roderick:
|
Beloved partner and soulmate of Valerie Steel; much loved Dad of Frances and Andre, Stella and Paul, and Hilary, and loving granddad of Elliott and Iolanthe; dear youngest son of Bruce and the late Estelle Martin, and brother to Brett and Dean. Craig died quietly at home in Nelson on Saturday, March 2, 2019, aged 62 years. In line with his wishes, a private cremation has been held and a family farewell will take place at a later date.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 5, 2019