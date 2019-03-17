Colin MORRIS

MORRIS, Colin Harry:
Passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Shirley, father and father-in-law of Kate and Aiden, Laura and Jason. Brother and brother-in-law of Wendy and Bert, Trevor and Polly, Chris and Kay. Loved grandad of Edie, Jaime, and Ted. Stepfather of Steven, Peter, Fleur and Christy. A funeral service to remember Colin's life will take place at the Motueka RSA, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, commencing at 1.30pm.

