MANN, Colin William:
|
RNZAF 710345-LAC (Leading Air Crew/Korea)
Sunrise 3.12.1930 -
Sunset 23.03.2019
In his 89th year. Died peacefully in the arms of his second wife MaryAnn. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Colin's Life will be held next Thursday, April 4, at 1.30pm at the '67 Trafalgar Street Hall' opposite Trailways Motel, Nelson. Parking at Miller's Acre. Please wear bright clothes to reflect Colin's colourful life.
"Ladies Wear Mann's Shoes"
Anisy's Tasman Funeral Home, Nelson
03 5441129
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 29, 2019