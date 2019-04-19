BOLITHO, Colin Clarence:
In his 89th year. Colin passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Loving husband of the late Peggy. Loved father and father-in-law of Trevor and Robyn, Stuart and Gail, John and Joanne, Terry and Shona and Christine. Precious grandad to his 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of ward 9 Nelson Public Hospital and Stillwater Gardens. At Colin's request a private service has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice, PO Box 283, Nelson 7040 would be appreciated.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 19, 2019