THOMSEN, Christian:
Born in Aabenraa, Denmark, November 9, 1936 – died in Nelson, June 10, 2019. Of Nelson, formerly of Otaki. Chris passed away peacefully on June 10, after a long illness. Loved and loving husband for the past 38 years of Diane, and before then of Jean (died 1979). Much loved father of Paul (Sydney), Steven (Nelson), Michael (Otaki), John (Tauranga), and David (Wellington); loved father-in-law of Lisa, Heather, Rebecca and Lisa-Jane. 'Christmas', Grandad Chris, and Farfar of Christian and Ryan; Matthew, William and Theo; Isabel, Jessica and Rose; Lucas, Flynn and Charlie. In accordance with Chris' wishes, a private cremation will take place. Messages to Thomsen family, PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 14, 2019