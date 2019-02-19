|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryony KIDSON.
KIDSON, Bryony Jane:
Passed away four years ago on February 20, 2015, aged 61 years. Darling wife and loving companion of John. Loved mother of Kate and David, mother-in-law of Manson Boreham, grandmother of Milo, loved daughter of Shirley and Brian Walker, loved sister of Kath Walker and Rob Walker, sister-in-law of Karen Walker and Graeme Elliot, and aunty of Ashleigh and Courtney Walker.
Bryony
Our most beautiful friend
You gave us your wisdom and laughter, everlasting kindness, love and devotion, you are the heart and soul of our life
- Thank you to friends, family and colleagues for your wonderful support and care for beautiful Bryony and our family.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 19, 2019