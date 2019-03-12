KENTON, Brian James:
On March 9, 2019, at Timaru Hospital after a short illness, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Phim. Loved Dad of Gordy and Kellie, Di, Andy and Simone; Nikki, Brook and Ja. Loved Grandad of Danielle, and Alyssia, Katie, Todd, and Annabel; Leah and Ryan, and Paige; Sophie, BJ, and Hunter. Great-Grandad of Mason and Mila. Friend of Barbara, and the late Lyn. A farewell for Brian will be held at the Southern Trust Events Centre, 70 Morgans Road, Timaru, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1.00pm. Special thanks to the medical team at the Intensive Care Unit Timaru Hospital for their incredible care of Brian.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 12, 2019