HAYCOCK, Brenda Mavis
(nee McNabb):
Passed away at Nelson on April 9, 2019, aged 103. Loved wife of Jack (dec), and mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Graeme Smithson. Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother of Darryl, Gavin and Rowan Kerr and their respective families. Sister of Launa Moore (dec). Half sister of McNabb Clan, Alan, Jim, Beryl Fox (dec), Brian, Ron, Lewis, Dianne Hamilton and Murray. Special thanks to Stoke Medical Centre and Flaxmore for their care. At Brenda's request a private burial has been held. Messages may be sent to 478A Main Road, Stoke.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 16, 2019