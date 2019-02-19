Bob BRIGHT

BRIGHT,
Bob Thomas (Robert):
Sadly Bob passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Nelson Tasman Hospice. Aged 81. Dearly beloved husband, father and father-in-law of Hilda, Elizabeth (dec), Andrew, Vicki, Derek, Peter and Cath. Special Grandpa of Hamish, Liam, Samara and Charlie. Messages to The Bright Family, PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In lieu of flowers donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice in Bob's name would be appreciated and these can be left at the service. Bob's funeral will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Hope Community Church, Ranzau Road, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 19, 2019
