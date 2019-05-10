BOULTON, Bill (Barney):
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospital on May 8, 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Rose. Loved father and father-in-law of Brendan Boulton and Megan Hobson. Amazing Dad, father-in-law and Grandad to Ken, Denise, Josh, Brayden and Emma Nell, respected father, father-in-law and grandfather of David, Dawn and Kyra Nell. Messages to 54 Coster Street, Enner Glenn, Nelson. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 10, 2019