BROWN, Bevan (Brownie):

One year ago our hearts were broken,

You left us all with no words spoken,

We see you now in sunsets, we feel you in the breeze,

In the colours of the rainbow, in the crunch of autumn leaves,

In the crash and boom of thunder, in a flash of lightning too,

A stormy night, or sunshine bright,

We know Dad, that it's you.

We love you Dad, and miss you so much.

- Jenny, Debbie and Stuart.