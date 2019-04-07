PARTRIDGE, Betty Jane
(nee Stackhouse):
21.5.1929 - 5.4.2019
Passed away in her 90th year, peacefully at Stillwater Life Care Retirement Home. Wife of the late Murray Partridge, loving mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine and Gary, loving nana of Travis and Stephanie, John and Sheryl. A loving sister of Edmond and the late Corinne. Aunt to Jan (Italy), Rosa (Wanaka), Lizzy (Perth) and Susan (Sydney). A service for Betty will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 9.30am, at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 7, 2019